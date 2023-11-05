UMass basketball 2023 preseason special issue

A new coach, almost entirely new rosters and losses in the Atlantic 10 playoffs. The Massachusetts women’s and men’s basketball teams kick off its seasons on Nov. 6 and 7, against Saint Peter’s and the University at Albany, respectively.

After losing in the A-10 championship last year, former head coach Tory Verdi accepted a job at the University of Pittsburgh, while mainstays Sam Breen and Destiney Philoxy graduated, as well almost the entire rest of the roster entering the transfer portal. Associate head coach Mike Leflar was promoted to head coach following Verdi’s departure. It was a similar offseason story for the Minutemen, as they had just three scholarship players return for the 2023-2024 season. After losing in the first round of the A-10 tournament, head coach Frank Martin looks to rebound in year two with a decidedly different looking roster.

But what’s in the past is the past, and both squads look ahead to the new year.

Men’s basketball

The Minutemen roster will look a lot different on opening night, with several new players and transfers kicking off year two of the Frank Martin era. Pedro Gray Soares breaks down the transfers, freshmen and returners, including the team’s strengths, weaknesses and expected lineup.

Projections show UMass finishing 5-13 in conference play, one game worse than last year. The Minutemen were picked to finish 13th in the A-10 in the conference’s preseason poll. Dean Wendel outlines the schedule and analyzes each of UMass’ non-conference opponents.

Women’s basketball

With just three returners for the Minutewomen, the roster needed to be supplemented by transfers and freshmen. Rachel Toth breaks down the new additions.

With a new roster, new coach and new play style, the Minutewomen look much different than they did in years past. Lucy Postera and Owen Shelffo give five predictions on how this season could play out.

A refresher on last season and the offseason

The Minutemen lost in the first round of the A-10 tournament.

The Minutewomen advanced to the second round of the WNIT, but ultimately lost to Harvard.

Mike Leflar was introduced as the next head coach of women’s basketball.

UMass got one of the leading scorers in the nation when Josh Cohen announced he was transferring to Massachusetts.

Head Sports Editor Johnny Depin contributed to this special issue, along with Assistant Sports Editor Pedro Gray Soares and beat reporters Dean Wendel, Rachel Toth, Lucy Postera and Owen Shelffo.