UMass men’s lacrosse edges out Albany 12-11

The Massachusetts men’s lacrosse team outlasted Albany in a tightly contested matchup at Garber Field, 12-11.

The Great Danes (0-4) scored three unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to chop the deficit down to a single goal. Despite their best efforts to send the game to overtime, the Minutemen (4-1) held on for their fourth consecutive win.

UMass conceded a shot clock violation with just 27 ticks left on the game clock. Albany was without a timeout, forcing it to make its final push immediately. The Minutemen sent two suffocating defenders at each new ball carrier to prevent any shot attempts. The last chance of the game sailed over Matt Knote’s net, securing the win for UMass.

“Our guys were working their butts off to make a stop,” head coach Greg Cannella said. “[It was] survival at that point.”

After allowing the first goal of the game, UMass responded with three goals of its own. Each time the Minutemen embarked on a run, there was a direct response. The Great Danes roared back within a goal heading into halftime.

Mike Tobin registered two goals in the first half, raising his season total to eight. As the shot clock ran down, Tobin charged up a missile and imprinted it into the lower region of the net. UMass scored a handful of its goals late in the shot clock as they patiently worked the ball around the horn.

“We have to play late in the shot clock if we’re going to be a successful group,” Cannella said. “Our guys are kind of figuring that out. I think at those points, the older guys take over. They don’t feel that pressure, they just continue to play.”

While FOGO Caleb Hammett lost a narrow 14-13 faceoff battle, he put himself on the scoresheet for the second straight game. After scoring on just one occasion in his first 34 career games, Hammett has now tripled his total scoring across the last two contests. He scooped the draw cleanly, before sprinting towards the goal nearly untouched to retake the lead.

Conor Foley scored a pair of goals off the bench, marking his first career multi-goal game as a Minuteman. Foley lost his defender with a deceptive run, then received the ball and finished it off right in front of the Albany net for one of his two goals.

“I thought it was a great team win for us,” Foley said. “It was a close one, Albany’s a good team. But we came out on top and that’s what matters.”

Mason Bregman continued to dominate for the UMass attack, as he added two more goals to his total. He now leads the team with 11 tallies in five games. Anytime Bregman gains possession of the ball at his X position behind the net, opposing defenses have a tough time deterring his shiftiness.

The win not only extended the win streak, but also kept UMass’ undefeated home record. The Minutemen have successfully defended Garber Field in all four home matchups this season.

“Garber Field is a special place,” Foley said. “I think every game is very personal on our field and it’s where we really want to win games the most.”

UMass and Albany have played a fairly even series historically, with the Great Danes leading 13-11 all-time. Each of the past four matchups have been decided by three goals or less.

“We’re happy with the win,” Cannella said. “[Albany is] a tough team. Albany is a good program, a well-coached group. We knew it was going to be this type of game, if you look at the history of it, it has been. We’re fortunate to come out with the [win].”

UMass closes out its five-game home stand against Vermont on Saturday, March 9. Faceoff is set for 1 p.m.

