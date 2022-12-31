2022 rewind: Daily Collegian Sports

Memorable stories from the past year by the Massachusetts Daily Collegian Sports staff

From conference championships to new coaches, player milestones and memorable stories of the UMass sports community, 2022 kept the sports section of the Massachusetts Daily Collegian busy. To recap, check out stories from our sports staff.

January:

UMass hockey’s Matt Murray started off 2022 with a career high 40 saves in goal against Michigan, by Kayla Gregoire

Sydney Taylor has a career high 32 points in UMass women’s basketball’s win against VCU by Michael Araujo

February:

UMass men’s basketball defeated Rhode Island with help from T.J. Weeks’ 30 point career night by Freddy Hanna

Sam Breen and Destiney Philoxy put UMass over Saint Louis in the final seconds for a thrilling conference victory by Lulu Kesin

Faced with a difficult match up against UConn, UMass hockey won 2-1 against the Huskies by Colin McCarthy

March:

Michael Araujo detailed Sydney Taylor’s jump from bench warmer to star player for the Minutewomen

Lulu Kesin wrote about Angelique Ngalakulondi’s journey at UMass

UMass women’s basketball won the Atlantic 10 tournament by Michael Araujo

Minutewomen advanced to the NCAA tournament for the first time in two decades by Lulu Kesin

UMass hockey won its second straight Hockey East title by Colin McCarthy

Colin McCarthy touched on UMass hockey’s Colin Fleix growth in the Minutemen uniform

Kayla Gregoire shared about Scott Morrow’s growth of a college decommit to a top NHL prospect

Matt McCall was released as head coach for the UMass men’s basketball program by Joey Aliberti

Pedro Gray Soares wrote about former Minutemen Greg Jones’ transition back into DI college ball

Freddy Hanna detailed Rich Kelly’s perfect shooting stroke

Joey Aliberti talked with Trent Buttrick about his time at Penn State and UMass

Frank Martin was officially hired as the new head coach of the Minutemen

Swim and Dive head coach Sean Clark returned back to UMass and Marco Lopez talked with him about his journey back home.

April:

Colin McCarthy highlighted the impact UMass hockey had on the future of now NHL players

UMass men’s lacrosse came back to defeat Delaware at home by Marco Lopez

UMass women’s lacrosse dominated game after game, with a notable 20-7 win over VCU by Corinne Arel

The baseball team defeated Harvard and snagged UMass baseball its first win of the 2022 Beanpot by Judah Katz

May:

Pedro Gray Soares featured UMass softball’s coach Danielle Henderson and her journey from Minutewoman to Olympian and to Minutewoman head coach.

Johnny Depin wrote about UMass softball’s spark plug, Kendra Allen.

Marco Lopez highlighted UMass men’s lacrosse goalie Matt Knote in his dominant leadership role on the field.

Shanti Furtado talked with Shane O’Leary, former high school quarterback and now key member of the UMass men’s lacrosse team.

For a moment, it looked like Haley Connaughton’s career was over but Corinne Arel explained how it never was.

Colin McCarthy went in depth on one Minutemen’s position, writing about Matt Hill’s job as a short stick defender.

June:

For pride month, Johnny Depin drew awareness to the problem of homophobia that remains in sports today.

August:

Pedro Gray Soares previewed the 2022 men’s soccer season

September:

Claire Danahy’s two goals contributed to UMass field hockey’s win over BU, adding to its successful start to the 2022 season by Kayla Gregoire

UMass football picked up its only win of the year against Stony Brook by Johnny Depin

All eyes turned to UMass football when news broke that when Liberty University came to town, it would be on pride weekend. Lulu Kesin spoke with UMass athletics to hear why the scheduling was just a coincidence.

October:

Lulu Kesin highlighted UMass’ most passionate sports fan, UMass Reindeer.

Alec Hughes scored a game winner in the final seconds for the UMass men’s soccer team by Marco Lopez. The thrilling victory came on Senior Day, with coach Fran O’Leary highlighting the talented graduates, by Pedro Gray Soares.

Johnny Depin shared why he thinks it doesn’t matter who is QB1 for the Minutemen.

UMass women’s soccer scored two goals in two minutes to comeback and defeat George Washington by Scottie Marro.

November:

The Daily Collegian released its preseason basketball special issue.

UMass field hockey fell short in the A-10 Championship but Michael Araujo explained why the future is still bright for the program.

The UMass women’s basketball team traveled to Knoxville to face the then No. 5 Tennessee Lady Vols, where the Minutewomen only fell by single digits by Michael Araujo

Noah Fernandes hit a last-second 3-pointer to beat Murray State in the Myrtle Beach Invitational by Pedro Gray Soares.

The Minutemen went on to win the Myrtle Beach Invitational for their first in-season tournament title since the 2013-14 season by Joey Aliberti.

Kayla Gregoire and Colin McCarthy traveled to Northern Ireland to cover the Friendship Four.

From roommates to teammates, Kayla Gregoire highlighted what makes the sophomore members of the UMass hockey team special.

The Minutewomen held Drake scoreless in overtime to defeat the Bulldogs in the FIU Thanksgiving Classic by Lulu Kesin.

December:

UMass men’s basketball electrified Cambridge with a huge win on the road against Harvard by Judah Katz

Destiney Philoxy became UMass women’s basketball’s all-time leader in assists and games played by Michael Araujo

The entire staff at the Massachusetts Daily Collegian would like to thank you for reaching our sports coverage in 2022 and to continue reading the best coverage of all things UMass sports, subscribe here and follow on Twitter @MDC_Sports.