Morning Wood: 2024

Happy April Fool’s Day, UMass!
By Collegian Staff
April 1, 2024
Graphic by Isaac Brickman.
Graphic by Isaac Brickman.

Each year on April 1st, the members of the Massachusetts Daily Collegian staff put aside their bitter cross-section rivalries and decide to have a little fun for once. Us journalists hear that laughter, happiness and the occasional smile are good for the soul.

We’re not comedians, but we’d like to think that when we really, really try, we can be just a LITTLE bit funny. At least we think so. We hope you think so, too.

Take a break from your daily meandering, pause the Taylor Swift song playing in your headphones, and read some of the 2024 edition of Morning Wood.

Ten things you should NOT say to your parents when they ask how college is going, by Ben Ten

UPub to reopen as new residence hall in wake of housing crisis, by Frink McDink IV

New tour routes coming to your dorm door, by Cleo Tauris

April 1st horoscopes, by Astro Logey

‘Not enough weed’ say students attending Edible Book Festival at Du Bois Library, by Piper Hardwick

Student runs for SGA president after losing fantasy football league, by Paul Avery

O.J. Simpson set to star in new Ford Bronco commercial, by Glo VeDon’Tfit

Students sick and tired of having to brush single pubic hair off Student Union toilet seat, by Günther Pübis
